Lake effect continues for some

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Ontonagon, Houghton Alger, Northern Schoolcraft, and Luce counties through tonight. Bands of moderate lake effect snow will develop in those areas during the day with northwest winds gusting around 30mph. This will cause blowing snow at times. Then, high pressure moves in for tomorrow briefly with some sunshine. Our next system will bring snow starting tomorrow night through Wednesday widespread. About 3-6″ is expected with that one.

Today: Cloudy with snow showers

>Highs: Teens west, the mid-20s elsewhere

Tuesday: Morning sunshine with clouds increasing by the afternoon. Then, snow moves in during the evening on the west end and spreads east

>Highs: Teens west, low 20s elsewhere

Wednesday: Widespread snow

>Highs: Mid 20s

Thursday: Morning flurries and partly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Friday: Partly cloud and mild

>Highs: Mid 20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Mainly 20s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

