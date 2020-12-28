Human remains of person reported missing in 2018 found in Marinette County

ATHELSTANE, Wisc. (WLUC) - The remains of a Milwaukee man who went missing in 2018 have been found in Marinette County. According to a press release from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, a couple walking on their wooded property in Athelstane, Wisc. discovered the remains of Benjamin D. Bodwin hanging from a tree. According to the release, it was apparent that the remains had been there for quite some time.

Bodwin had last been seen in August of 2018 after leaving his broken down vehicle at a business in Athelstane. Bodwin would have been 54 years old when he went missing. The family of the deceased has been notified of the discovery. No foul play is suspected and the Medical Examiner has ruled this to be a suicide.

In addition to the Medical Examiner, the Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Marinette County Central Dispatch and the Athelstane Fire Department.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.