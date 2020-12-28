Bergman voices support for 2k direct stimulus payments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLUC) - 1st District U.S. Congressman Jack Bergman issued a statement Monday evening explaining why he voted yes to a bill that increases COVID-19 relief checks from $600 to $2,000. The House has passed the increase, meeting President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain.

“Today, I supported a measure requested specifically by President Trump to provide $2000 impact payments directly to constituents of the First District,” Congressman Jack Bergman (R-Michigan) wrote in a statement to TV6. “Our neighbors are hurting financially as state rules and mandates have shuttered businesses and shattered the livelihoods of so many. While we know the answer to so many of our problems will be resolved if our state gets out of the way and lets our workers safely get back to work, much of the damage already done is irreparable. This additional support will help our communities through the winter months, which are already a trying time in the First District. “One of the biggest failures of last week’s COVID relief bill was providing only $600 per person. President Trump was right to demand Congressional leadership step up and provide much needed relief to the people. This is a good next step and I was proud to stand up for my constituents and support this bill.”

Democrats led passage, 275-134, their majority favoring additional assistance. They had settled for smaller $600 payments in a compromise with Republicans over the big year-end relief bill Trump reluctantly signed into law. The vote divides Republicans who mostly resist more spending. But many House Republicans joined in support, despite being wary of bucking the president. Senators are set to return to session Tuesday to consider the measure. Click here to read the original story.

