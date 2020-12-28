Ashbrook added to Michigan Tech Hockey roster

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech has added Tristan Ashbrook to the 2020-21 hockey roster. Ashbrook is a 5-foot-11, 175-pound center from Manistique, Michigan. He transfers to Tech from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and is immediately eligible for competition.

Ashbrook played in all 34 games for RPI as a freshman during the 2019-20 season. He tallied 13 points with nine goals and four assists. He led the Engineers with three game-winning goals and added one on the power play. Ashbrook was second on the team in faceoff wins (268) and shots on goal (85). He was named to the ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team.

Ashbrook played two seasons with the Lincoln Stars in the USHL before college. He was an alternate captain in 2018-19. He had 52 points in 109 career games for the Stars after tallying 13 goals and 10 assists in 2018-19 and 17 goals and 12 assists in 2017-18. Ashbrook played a season in the NAHL for the Bismarck Bobcats in 2016-17 and two seasons for AAA Omaha. He attended the USA Hockey National Development Camp in 2015 and was All-NAPHL 18U First Team in 2015-16 with Omaha.

Tech begins the New Year by hosting Alabama Huntsville on January 2-3 at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena to begin WCHA play. The Huskies are 4-3-1 overall this season with wins over Minnesota State, Bemidji State, and Northern Michigan.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.