Steady holiday turnout for local bakery

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Babycakes located on Third Street in Downtown Marquette has been getting a descent holiday turnout.

Barista Benjamin Troutman said people still take advantage of take out and curbside pickup while indoor dining is closed.

Currently, all of the tables are removed out of the muffin shop’s main floor.

Although business has been steady this holiday season, Troutman said it still looks different than summer when lines were out the door.

“School is a big one,” Troutman said. “A lot of our customer base are parents coming in or students coming in between classes. Since school died down we usually expect it to be a little bit slower.”

Troutman said they can’t wait to see all of the smiling faces again when indoor dining reopens.

