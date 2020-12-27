Advertisement

Steady holiday turnout for local bakery

Babycakes in Downtown Marquette
Babycakes in Downtown Marquette(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Babycakes located on Third Street in Downtown Marquette has been getting a descent holiday turnout.

Barista Benjamin Troutman said people still take advantage of take out and curbside pickup while indoor dining is closed.

Currently, all of the tables are removed out of the muffin shop’s main floor.

Although business has been steady this holiday season, Troutman said it still looks different than summer when lines were out the door.

“School is a big one,” Troutman said. “A lot of our customer base are parents coming in or students coming in between classes. Since school died down we usually expect it to be a little bit slower.”

Troutman said they can’t wait to see all of the smiling faces again when indoor dining reopens.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan reports a 3-day total of 111 cases
Christmas Eve house fire in Escanaba
Remembering the life of Staff Sgt. Stephen Hattamer
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb

Latest News

Fatal snowmobile crash
Lower Michigan man dead from snowmobile crash
Governor Whitmer speaks during the service on December 27.
Gov. Whitmer joins Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan for virtual service
Christmas Walk details
Iron Mountain’s annual Downtown Christmas Walk concludes
A snow gun blows snow on a run at Pine Mountain Ski Resort.
Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Pine Mountain