Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Pine Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Skiers and snowboarders were both in action on a mid-20 degree day at Pine Mountain Golf & Ski Resort. At least 400 people of all ages showed up to hit the slopes and have some wintery fun.

General Manager Sam Bracket says despite the resort not meeting its usual 1,500-2,000 person mark this time of year, Saturday’s turnout was still decent.

“The week between Christmas and New Year’s is our busiest week of the season,” Bracket explained.

Snowboarder Matt Richer was one of those who went on the trails and practiced some jumps. He was happy with how the slopes felt as they went downhill.

“For the first week of it being open,” Richer said, “I’d say this is the best the hill has ever been. It’s really nice.

The resort had its season opening day last Saturday, December 19th. However, according to Bracket, business itself was already taking a tumble due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Lodging has been down because of COVID,” he said. “The restaurant has been closed. It’s good to get people here. It’s hard to keep people outside and not eating inside. But, it’s what we have to deal with right now.”

Skier Jayce Schrandt says it is great to feel the rush and experience some winter enjoyment during these difficult times.

“It’s nice,” Schrandt said, “because if they didn’t have this open, then a lot of people wouldn’t have a winter activity to do. They would just have to sit inside.”

In spite of the ongoing health crisis, Bracket was happy with all of those who showed up to have some extreme winter sports amusement.

“It’s amazing,” he stated. “We haven’t had any cars in the parking lot for a couple months now.”

Bracket says a New Year’s celebration is still scheduled at Pine Mountain. The festivities include a torch parade and fireworks, and it all begins at 7:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

