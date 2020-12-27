Advertisement

Sheriff: 2 women, 3 girls found dead in Arkansas home

Two women and three girls were found dead in an Atkins, Ark., home.
Two women and three girls were found dead in an Atkins, Ark., home.(Source: KATV/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATKINS, Ark. (AP) — Two women and three girls have been found dead in a home in northwest Arkansas in what authorities said are being investigated as suspected homicides.

Deputies responded to a call around 5 p.m. Friday and found the five people dead in a home in Atkins, a city about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones said in a statement. The dead were between 8 and 50 years old and are all believed to have been related, he said.

Jones said during a short news conference Saturday that authorities did not immediately have a suspect and that at least some of the people were shot. He did not provide further details.

“At this time, we believe this to be an isolated incident, and do not feel that there is any continued danger to the local public,” he said. “We do believe that this is domestic related, possibly.”

Deputies are investigating the deaths with the help of the Arkansas State Police. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to questions.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan reports a 3-day total of 111 cases
Christmas Eve house fire in Escanaba
Remembering the life of Staff Sgt. Stephen Hattamer
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb

Latest News

The moves came after Trump also appeared to threaten to veto the coronavirus relief bill just...
Lawmakers press Trump on relief bill as jobless aid expires
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in...
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast
Nashville officers "saved lives"
Nashville officers "saved lives"
Nashville Police Department holds a press conference
Fatal snowmobile crash
Lower Michigan man dead from snowmobile crash