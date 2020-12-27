Post-Xmas shopping aplenty at Getz’s Clothiers in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The holiday shopping rush returned for a popular Marquette clothing store that opening the day after Christmas.

At Getz’s Clothiers downtown, management reported a busy start as their doors opened at 10 a.m. (ET).

The flow steadied by the afternoon as staff continued processing returns, exchanges and sales.

The biggest sales the day before Christmas, and continuing post-Christmas, were in gift cards.

It’s helped keep the longtime family-owned business going during this pandemic year -- and it also reflects support by the community for their local businesses.

“It keeps the money local. Something to keep in mind, with all the businesses here, is to buy a gift card (as it) keeps the money local no matter when they come back to redeem the gift card. Which helps us keep afloat. So I like that idea -- even more so this year than previous years,” said Getz’s Mens Department Manager Kurt Freudenstein.

