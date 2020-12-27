Lower Michigan man dead from snowmobile crash

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A 61-year-old man lost his life just one day after Christmas after losing control of his snowmobile.

According to Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash that happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon. After the driver lost control he was ejected from the motor vehicle hitting several trees.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

The sheriff’s office is now investigating the incident which speed is believed to be a factor.

Adam’s Township first responders, Mercy Ambulance and Superior Service assisted on the scene.

Officers would like to thank several citizens for transporting medical personnel to and from the scene with their snowmobiles and allowing the Sheriff Department for using their snowmobile.

