LES & incoming system combine to produce widespread snow over the U.P. Sunday

A deepening low pressure system from the Plains eventually arrives over the Great Lakes region Sunday midmorning. The low is to track just south of the U.P., yet will produce system snow over the southern and eastern counties. This also results in a northerly wind flow that restarts Lake Superior-effect snow across the northern U.P.

High pressure begins to build Sunday evening as the frontal system progresses further east, resulting in a strong NW wind component -- gusts over 25 mph possible Sunday evening and into Monday morning.

A mild pattern forms midweek under a building ridge of high pressure, but looking to push east of the U.P. by the end of the work week for a chance of snow to shower in the New Year.

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of snow by midday

Highs: 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of morning snow showers; blustery with NW wind gusts over 25 mph possible

Highs: 10s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 20

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain and snow; milder

Highs: 30

Thursday, New Year’s Eve: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers

Highs: 30

Friday, New Year’s Day: Variable cloudiness with a chance of snow showers

Highs: 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy

Highs: 20

