Advertisement

Ishpeming bar gets new merchandise and bottle filling machine

Cognition Brewing Company in Ishpeming
Cognition Brewing Company in Ishpeming(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Bars and restaurants haven’t been dealt the best hand this year, but they still find ways to survive.

Although outdoor seating won’t be happening this winter, Cognition Brewery in Ishpeming continue their beer to-go sales.

In addition to what they already have, the bar will be receiving a bottle filling machine this coming week.

“We have had beer stored in bourbon barrels in the back that we’ve had no real way to serve to our customers,” manager Jay Clancey said. “But once we get the bottle fillers in our bottles, within the next few weeks, we’ll be offering barrel-aged beers through the windows.”

They’ve also added some new clothing for those late Christmas gift buyers to purchase or if you just want gear for yourself.

Cognition Brewery will be open on New Years Eve from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal snowmobile crash
Lower Michigan man dead from snowmobile crash
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan reports a 3-day total of 111 cases
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Flurries, isolated snow showers possible along NW belts overnight before frontal system arrives
LES & incoming system combine to produce widespread snow over the U.P. Sunday

Latest News

Whitmer names new MTU, NMU trustees
According to a press release from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, a couple found the...
Human remains of person reported missing in 2018 found in Marinette County
2 suspects in custody after shooting in Menominee
Fatal snowmobile crash
Lower Michigan man dead from snowmobile crash