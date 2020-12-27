Ishpeming bar gets new merchandise and bottle filling machine

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Bars and restaurants haven’t been dealt the best hand this year, but they still find ways to survive.

Although outdoor seating won’t be happening this winter, Cognition Brewery in Ishpeming continue their beer to-go sales.

In addition to what they already have, the bar will be receiving a bottle filling machine this coming week.

“We have had beer stored in bourbon barrels in the back that we’ve had no real way to serve to our customers,” manager Jay Clancey said. “But once we get the bottle fillers in our bottles, within the next few weeks, we’ll be offering barrel-aged beers through the windows.”

They’ve also added some new clothing for those late Christmas gift buyers to purchase or if you just want gear for yourself.

Cognition Brewery will be open on New Years Eve from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

