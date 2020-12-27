Iron Mountain’s annual Downtown Christmas Walk concludes

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The people of Iron Mountain were not ready to say bye to Christmas just yet.

The town concluded its annual Downtown Christmas Walk, which was a two-week long event this year because of COVID-19.

Christmas trees set up by families who participated in Operation Tinsel Town on December 12th were on display across the street from the Dickinson County Public Library.

Some of the trees included one dressed like a gnome, while another had pictures of the Kingsford High School Girls Volleyball team.

The hope is for the Downtown Christmas Walk to be in person next holiday season.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.