Advertisement

Iron Mountain’s annual Downtown Christmas Walk concludes

People take one last look at Christmas trees and decorations.
Christmas Walk details
Christmas Walk details(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The people of Iron Mountain were not ready to say bye to Christmas just yet.

The town concluded its annual Downtown Christmas Walk, which was a two-week long event this year because of COVID-19.

Christmas trees set up by families who participated in Operation Tinsel Town on December 12th were on display across the street from the Dickinson County Public Library.

Some of the trees included one dressed like a gnome, while another had pictures of the Kingsford High School Girls Volleyball team.

The hope is for the Downtown Christmas Walk to be in person next holiday season.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan reports a 3-day total of 111 cases
Christmas Eve house fire in Escanaba
Remembering the life of Staff Sgt. Stephen Hattamer
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb

Latest News

Fatal snowmobile crash
Lower Michigan man dead from snowmobile crash
Governor Whitmer speaks during the service on December 27.
Gov. Whitmer joins Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan for virtual service
Babycakes in Downtown Marquette
Steady holiday turnout for local bakery
A snow gun blows snow on a run at Pine Mountain Ski Resort.
Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Pine Mountain