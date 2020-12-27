Gov. Whitmer joins Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan for virtual service

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Sunday, December 27, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan for a virtual service of worship and conversation.

“There is truly inspiration everywhere,” Whitmer said. “It is grounded in my faith, but it is reminded every day in people.”

According to Bishop Rayford Ray, the Northern Michigan Diocese wanted to include the governor due to her example as someone who loves her neighbors as herself.

“She has been adamant about being that icon of courage and love and compassion for many of us as we struggle here in the U.P.,” said Ray.

Whitmer said she’s been inspired by Michigan communities this year, from those battling COVID-19 on the frontlines to those who were evacuated from their homes in May because of the flooding in Midland.

The governor said, “The way the community came together, I thought, ‘This is who we are. This is what Michigan is all about. This is what Michigan means to me. This is what community means to me.’”

Bishop Michael Curry, head of the Episcopal Church, also spoke about the importance of finding unity and understanding in 2020, as well as in the future.

“It’s all about love,” Curry said. “We’ve been seeing that love even in this time of a horrible, painful pandemic; a horrible, painful time of a racial reckoning; a horrible, painful time of national divisions and polarizations.”

Ray says he hopes all who attend the service virtually were left with a feeling of comfort and, most importantly, hope.

“We are about healing a hurting world by the acts that we do,” Ray said. “I’m hoping that came across to folks during the worship.”

To view the service, visit the Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.