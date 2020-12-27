Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer joins Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan for virtual service

According to Bishop Rayford Ray, Governor Whitmer is an example of someone who loves her neighbors as herself.
Governor Whitmer speaks during the service on December 27.
Governor Whitmer speaks during the service on December 27.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Sunday, December 27, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan for a virtual service of worship and conversation.

“There is truly inspiration everywhere,” Whitmer said. “It is grounded in my faith, but it is reminded every day in people.”

According to Bishop Rayford Ray, the Northern Michigan Diocese wanted to include the governor due to her example as someone who loves her neighbors as herself.

“She has been adamant about being that icon of courage and love and compassion for many of us as we struggle here in the U.P.,” said Ray.

Whitmer said she’s been inspired by Michigan communities this year, from those battling COVID-19 on the frontlines to those who were evacuated from their homes in May because of the flooding in Midland.

The governor said, “The way the community came together, I thought, ‘This is who we are. This is what Michigan is all about. This is what Michigan means to me. This is what community means to me.’”

Bishop Michael Curry, head of the Episcopal Church, also spoke about the importance of finding unity and understanding in 2020, as well as in the future.

“It’s all about love,” Curry said. “We’ve been seeing that love even in this time of a horrible, painful pandemic; a horrible, painful time of a racial reckoning; a horrible, painful time of national divisions and polarizations.”

Ray says he hopes all who attend the service virtually were left with a feeling of comfort and, most importantly, hope.

“We are about healing a hurting world by the acts that we do,” Ray said. “I’m hoping that came across to folks during the worship.”

To view the service, visit the Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan reports a 3-day total of 111 cases
Christmas Eve house fire in Escanaba
Remembering the life of Staff Sgt. Stephen Hattamer
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb

Latest News

Fatal snowmobile crash
Lower Michigan man dead from snowmobile crash
Christmas Walk details
Iron Mountain’s annual Downtown Christmas Walk concludes
Babycakes in Downtown Marquette
Steady holiday turnout for local bakery
A snow gun blows snow on a run at Pine Mountain Ski Resort.
Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Pine Mountain