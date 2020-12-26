UPDATE: Upper Michigan reports a 3-day total of 111 cases

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan counties reported a combined total of 111 new cases between Thursday, Friday and Saturday and two deaths.

In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger: 3 cases



Baraga: 2 cases



Chippewa: (-34 cases per MDHHS data entry error)



Delta: 9 cases



Dickinson: 20 cases



Gogebic: 2 cases



Houghton: 12 cases



Iron: (-1 case per MDHHS data entry error)



Keweenaw: 1 case



Luce: 2 cases



Mackinac: 5 cases



Marquette: 40 cases, 2 deaths



Menominee: 14 cases



Ontonagon: 1 case



Schoolcraft: 0 cases





As of Saturday, Dec. 26 at 3:30 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 14,090 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 9,080 are considered recovered and 357 have resulted in death. For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

Many Upper Michigan health departments including all cases (confirmed and probable) in recovery totals. This means, recovery totals per county may be higher than the confirmed case totals TV6 & FOX UP report. This is to be expected going forward for all counties.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 4.7%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 58 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Dec. 21. Of those, 13 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). The number of patients has remained the same since the last report, Dec. 17, but ICU cases have decreased by two. This data is available through MDHHS and is usually updated each Monday and Thursday. Data wasn’t updated Dec. 22- Dec. 26. Details are below, listed alphabetically:

Aspirus Iron River: Zero patients, 13% bed occupancy



Aspirus Ironwood: 1 patient with 1 in ICU, 28% bed occupancy



Aspirus Keweenaw, Laurium: 2 patients with 1 in ICU, 32% bed occupancy



Aspirus Ontonagon: Zero patients, 0% bed occupancy



Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L’Anse: 2 patients with zero in ICU, 20% bed occupancy



Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain: 7 patients with 2 in ICU, 51% bed occupancy



Helen Joy Newberry Hospital: 1 patient with zero in ICU, 24% bed occupancy



Mackinac Straits Hospital, St. Ignace: Zero patients, 27% bed occupancy



Munising Memorial Hospital: Zero patients, 14% bed occupancy



OSF St. Francis Hospital, Escanaba: 5 patients with 2 in ICU, 9% bed occupancy



Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, Manistique: 2 patients with zero in ICU, 58% bed occupancy



UP Health System - Bell, Ishpeming: 5 patients with zero in ICU, 56% bed occupancy



UP Health System - Marquette: 20 patients with 5 in ICU, 70% bed occupancy



UP Health System - Portage, Hancock: 3 patients with zero in ICU, 31% bed occupancy



War Memorial Hospital - Sault Ste. Marie: 10 patients with 2 in ICU, 63% bed occupancy



In Michigan, 7,341 new cases were added Saturday. Along with those cases, the state reported 70 deaths. The new cases and deaths reported Saturday are a combined total for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. (Over the three days, the average number of new confirmed cases is 2,447 per day.) That brings total statewide cases to 477,269 and total deaths to 12,029. Current statewide recoveries are at 218,389. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

Out of the 241,031 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 5.68% percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Dec. 26.

