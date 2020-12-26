Remembering the life of Staff Sgt. Stephen Hattamer

FORSYTH, Mich. (WLUC) - On Christmas Evening, Forsyth Township Police Department and a local combat veteran honored the life of Staff Sergeant Stephen Hattamer.

Sgt. Hattamer was killed in Baquba Iraq on Christmas Day, 2003 while serving a combat tour with the 652nd Engineer Battalion of the US Army Reserve. He also served for 16 years as a Military Policeman.

At 6 p.m., the Forsyth Clock Tower was dimmed and FTDP, accompanied by USN Combat Veteran Jacob Bonzer, delivered a wreath to the Hattamer home.

“We do support,” Bonzer said. “We do care and as a combat veteran we do think about them constantly; even though it may not be in the forefront of our minds.”

Sgt. Hattamer was 43 years old when we died.

