Flurri-ous lake effect snow over the NW belts into the holiday weekend

Sunny breaks possible over southern U.P. locations Saturday
By Noel Navarro
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Lake effect snow along the NW wind belts persists as a low pressure trough swings across Lake Superior late Christmas evening -- moderate snow is possible along the Alger and Luce county shorelines. Trough looks to boost NW wind flow with gusts exceeding 25 mph. Snow coverage lessens into Saturday afternoon due to drier air and high pressure building briefly over the Upper Peninsula.

A system from the Northern Plains quickly arrives Sunday midmorning, producing widespread snow chances throughout Sunday and into Monday morning.

A mild pattern forms midweek under a building high pressure ridge -- expecting the ridge to move east of the U.P., giving way to a major system Thursday that can produce a showering of snow (in addition to the confetti) as we ring in the New Year of 2021.

Saturday: Variable cloudiness with a chance of snow mainly along the NW wind belts; blustery with NW winds gusting over 25 mph

Highs: 20s

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of snow by midday

Highs: 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of morning snow showers

Highs: 10s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain and snow; milder

Highs: 30

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers

Highs: 30

Friday: Variable cloudiness with a chance of snow showers

Highs: 20

