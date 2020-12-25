Advertisement

Over 400 people fed hot meals on Christmas

Superiorland Kiwanis Club Christmas Dinner(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Though large gatherings are hindered by the pandemic, Christmas cheer was still spread throughout the community.

The Superiorland Kiwanis Club gifted hot meals to at least 400 people throughout Marquette County on Friday.

Cars lined up at the Salvation Army on Baraga Avenue in Marquette to pick up their Christmas dinner. Meals were also delivered to houses if requested.

Members of the organization said they are proud to still serve the community despite the circumstances.

“It is a little bit different with COVID, but still with the deliveries and people driving in and doing the pickups, we’re making it work and we’re making it happen,” Superiorland Kiwanis Club member Neal Crothers said. “So based on that, Merry Christmas everybody!”

Meals were given out from noon to 2 p.m. on Christmas day.

