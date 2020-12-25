Operation Great Christmas -- free Xmas meals for all in the Gwinn area

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Giving back to the community is a great way to spend the holidays -- and in Gwinn, a Christmas Day tradition continues in serving free dinners out to all.

Operation Great Christmas ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (ET) at Gwinn High and was conducted this year by takeout and delivery only per COVID safety.

Dinners featured all the traditional trimmings and desserts -- turkey, ham, mashed potatoes & gravy, cranberries, stuffing, cookies and pies.

Operation Great Christmas Organizer and *Elf* Jesie Melchiori said last year they were able to feed 350 people.

And this year: a total of 512 served.

”You know, it’s not just about those that are in need -- it’s about everybody and anybody. There has been so many amazing people who have contributed to this. So, from the very bottom of my lime-green heart, I’d like to thank each and everybody who has participated and given to this event,” Melchiori said.

Operation Great Christmas is supported by generous community donations and ‘volunteer power’ - exemplifying the joy in giving as well as receiving this holiday season.

This year included FedEx joining the team, assisting in the over 250 meals delivered out to families in surrounding communities including Palmer and Skandia.

Follow the Operation Great Christmas mission via Social Media: Operation Great Christmas Facebook Group Page

