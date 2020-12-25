Little Brothers delivers Christmas dinner across the U.P.

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID-19 may have cancelled many events this year; but, it can not cancel Christmas.

At least 300 volunteers made sure of that in the Western Upper Peninsula on Friday, as Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly prepared and delivered holiday meals to at least 150 elders across Houghton, Keweenaw, Baraga, and Ontonagon Counties. Around 25-30 of those helpers were at the organization’s Upper Michigan Chapter in Hancock.

Program Director Gail Ross was pleased with the overall effort from the community.

“This truly was a fantastic day,” Ross said. “Given that this is our second holiday that we have done all meal delivery, we expedited things a lot more.”

Throughout the morning and early afternoon, volunteers placed hot meals, cards, candy canes, a flower, and desserts into decorated bags that would be delivered to Little Brothers’ elderly friends. Ross says it was vital for those friends to not feel isolated this holiday season.

“A lot of the elders are alone, and it’s the holiday,” she stated. “And, nobody wants to be alone on the holidays. So, when they called to make a reservation, they said, ‘I’m so thankful that I’m getting this meal. Other than that, I would be by myself, and I wouldn’t have a nice meal.”

Ross was thankful for all of the cooks, packers, and drivers who helped give the elders a meaningful Christmas dinner.

“If you don’t come together, we don’t have volunteers,” she mentioned, “and we can’t put on this holiday meal like we do. So thank you. We appreciate the volunteers wholeheartedly.”

Little Brothers hopes to have in-person holiday dinners in 2021. For now, Ross has this message for the seniors.

“We have you in our hearts,” she said. “We can’t wait to see you again, sit down and have a dinner with you, hug you, and tell you that we love you.”

Thanks to Little Brothers and its volunteers, more than 1,100 seniors across the U.P. will receive dinner in the true spirit of Christmas.

