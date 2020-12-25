Advertisement

Christmas Eve house fire in Escanaba

(WSAZ)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 11:47 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On the evening of Christmas Eve, one home in Escanaba burst into flames, leaving the occupants forced to evacuate.

At about 5:07 p.m., Escanaba Public Safety was dispatched to a house fire in the 1800 block of 8th Avenue North.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire was seen coming from an upstairs bedroom.

According to the press release, officers were able to enter the home and extinguish the fire. All occupants were safely removed from the house with no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by Delta County Central Dispatch Center, Rampart EMS, Escanaba Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Red Cross.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Coronavirus cases.
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Remembering the life of Staff Sgt. Stephen Hattamer
COVID-19 vaccination availability timeline for Upper Michigan

Latest News

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan reports a 3-day total of 111 cases
Remembering the life of Staff Sgt. Stephen Hattamer
Logo for the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly
Little Brothers delivers Christmas dinner across the U.P.
Superiorland Kiwanis Club Christmas Dinner
Over 400 people fed hot meals on Christmas
This year the community-wide effort aims towards serving over 600 families.
Operation Great Christmas -- free Xmas meals for all in the Gwinn area