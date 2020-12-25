Christmas Eve house fire in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On the evening of Christmas Eve, one home in Escanaba burst into flames, leaving the occupants forced to evacuate.

At about 5:07 p.m., Escanaba Public Safety was dispatched to a house fire in the 1800 block of 8th Avenue North.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire was seen coming from an upstairs bedroom.

According to the press release, officers were able to enter the home and extinguish the fire. All occupants were safely removed from the house with no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by Delta County Central Dispatch Center, Rampart EMS, Escanaba Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Red Cross.

