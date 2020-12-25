Advertisement

Bible Baptist Church gathers outdoors for Christmas Eve

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:12 PM EST
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On this Christmas Eve, one church in Ishpeming found a new way to safely gather for worship. Bible Baptist Church in Ishpeming held an outdoor gathering Thursday evening complete with a bonfire.

It also included a cappella singing and reading scripture. The church’s Pastor says this gave them a chance to celebrate the season and still stay safe.

“This will give us an opportunity to get some of those people out who don’t feel comfortable or aren’t able to come and then it’s also going to be a lot simpler, a lot of times we have this program and that program and special music this will be no instruments, just acapella singing some songs and reading some scripture maybe to help us focus a little bit on why we’re really here,” said George Ward, Pastor for Bible Baptist Church.

The church has at times had to limit or adjust their gatherings during the pandemic.

