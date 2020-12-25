A possible ‘White Christmas’ morning throughout the U.P.

A west-to-east trough of low pressure over Lake Superior looks to enhance LES overnight, carrying snow further downwind from the Lake Superior shores -- flurries possible over Dickinson and Menominee counties during Christmas morning (Friday).

Wind flow backs to a more westerly flow, resulting in snow chances mainly over the north wind belts Friday afternoon and will persist into Saturday morning due to an upper level disturbance.

Brief high pressure builds over the U.P. late Saturday-early Sunday, but by evening an approaching system looks to produce the chance of snow showers Sunday evening and into the start of next week.

Christmas Day, Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow over the north wind belts; blustery north winds gusting over 30 mph

Highs: 20

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a.m. snow showers over the north wind belts

Highs: 20s

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of evening snow

Highs: 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

Highs: 10s

Tuesday: Variable cloudiness

Highs: 20

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain and snow; milder daytime temperatures

Highs: 30

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of snow

Highs: 20

