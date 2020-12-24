Advertisement

YMCA offers place to fight off holiday weight gain

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:51 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The YMCA in Marquette is still giving people a chance to fight off holiday weight gain. Although they’ve adjusted their capacity and increased cleaning protocols in response to the pandemic, they have a safe space for people to come and work out.

Families can also rent out half of the gym area to let the kids burn off some energy during their holiday break. The pool is open as well. The YMCA is also continuing to offer their scholarships for families or individuals struggling financially.

“The YMCA is not only a gym but we also represent really what social responsibility is all about and going into the new year we are just really honored to be the vehicle that offers scholarships to people in the community,” said Grace Brindle, Marketing Director for the YMCA of Marquette County.

Normal hours at the YMCA will resume the day after Christmas and go up until New Year’s Eve when they’ll be open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

