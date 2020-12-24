Advertisement

Superior Arts Youth Theater kids sing Christmas carols for hospital patients on zoom

Many families sang carols for the patients, some playing piano, guitar, or using karaoke machines.
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 1:31 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Arts Youth Theater participants made sure the patients at U.P. Health System were not alone this Christmas Eve.

The hospital staff brought an iPad into patients’ rooms so they could connect with the kids on a video chat.

Many families sang carols for the patients, some playing piano, guitar, or using karaoke machines.

The Superior Arts Youth Theater Executive Director Jalina McClain says this is the first time they have done this, and it certainly won’t be the last.

“We believe connection is really important, and it’s really important for anyone who is in the hospital right now to have the connection,” says McClain. “So we’re really trying to show that these kids are here for you and we’re willing to share our Christmas with you.”

The groups sang for three hours hoping to bring joy to those in the hospital this holiday season.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas Eve house fire in Escanaba
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Coronavirus cases.
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Remembering the life of Staff Sgt. Stephen Hattamer
COVID-19 vaccination availability timeline for Upper Michigan

Latest News

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan reports a 3-day total of 111 cases
Remembering the life of Staff Sgt. Stephen Hattamer
Logo for the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly
Little Brothers delivers Christmas dinner across the U.P.
Superiorland Kiwanis Club Christmas Dinner
Over 400 people fed hot meals on Christmas
This year the community-wide effort aims towards serving over 600 families.
Operation Great Christmas -- free Xmas meals for all in the Gwinn area