Superior Arts Youth Theater kids sing Christmas carols for hospital patients on zoom

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Arts Youth Theater participants made sure the patients at U.P. Health System were not alone this Christmas Eve.

The hospital staff brought an iPad into patients’ rooms so they could connect with the kids on a video chat.

Many families sang carols for the patients, some playing piano, guitar, or using karaoke machines.

The Superior Arts Youth Theater Executive Director Jalina McClain says this is the first time they have done this, and it certainly won’t be the last.

“We believe connection is really important, and it’s really important for anyone who is in the hospital right now to have the connection,” says McClain. “So we’re really trying to show that these kids are here for you and we’re willing to share our Christmas with you.”

The groups sang for three hours hoping to bring joy to those in the hospital this holiday season.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.