Advertisement

President Trump, first lady share Christmas message

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:04 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Trumps are wishing you a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

In a video message posted on Twitter, the president opens by sharing the Christmas story.

Melania Trump then goes on to thank teachers, first responders and others who’ve gone above and beyond during the pandemic.

The president also thanks the scientists and manufacturers behind the COVID-19 vaccines.

He calls those vaccines “a Christmas miracle.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas Eve house fire in Escanaba
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Coronavirus cases.
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Remembering the life of Staff Sgt. Stephen Hattamer
COVID-19 vaccination availability timeline for Upper Michigan

Latest News

Investigation into Nashville Bombing continues as eyewitnesses come forward
Eyewitnesses recount Nashville bombing
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan reports a 3-day total of 111 cases
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, a booklet describing unemployment benefits is seen on...
Unemployment benefits for millions in limbo as Trump refuses to sign bill
FILE - In this June 6, 2000 file photo, Roger Berlind, producer of "Kiss Me, Kate," accept the...
Roger Berlind, Tony-winning Broadway producer, dies at 90