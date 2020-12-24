Advertisement

Outlanders Restaurant serves a take-out Christmas dinner

There were three different dinners, each served a choice of meat, vegetable, a roll, and a deviled egg.
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Outlanders Restaurant adds a Christmas dinner to their menu every year, but things were a little different this year.

Only take-out was allowed for the dinners, and they were much smaller in size than past years.

The dinners were also served cold for folks to heat up at home.

Despite this years’ unique challenges, the restaurant made sure local families had a meal to share for Christmas.

Outlanders General Manager Nichole Klingler says the support from the community has kept them going.

“We’re really grateful that the Marquette community keeps supporting local business,” says Klingler. “They’re calling us for take-out, we really appreciate it, we wouldn’t be here without their support so it’s been really great.”

There were three different dinners, each served a choice of meat, vegetable, a roll, and a deviled egg.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas Eve house fire in Escanaba
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Coronavirus cases.
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Remembering the life of Staff Sgt. Stephen Hattamer
COVID-19 vaccination availability timeline for Upper Michigan

Latest News

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan reports a 3-day total of 111 cases
Remembering the life of Staff Sgt. Stephen Hattamer
Logo for the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly
Little Brothers delivers Christmas dinner across the U.P.
Superiorland Kiwanis Club Christmas Dinner
Over 400 people fed hot meals on Christmas
This year the community-wide effort aims towards serving over 600 families.
Operation Great Christmas -- free Xmas meals for all in the Gwinn area