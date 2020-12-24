Outlanders Restaurant serves a take-out Christmas dinner

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Outlanders Restaurant adds a Christmas dinner to their menu every year, but things were a little different this year.

Only take-out was allowed for the dinners, and they were much smaller in size than past years.

The dinners were also served cold for folks to heat up at home.

Despite this years’ unique challenges, the restaurant made sure local families had a meal to share for Christmas.

Outlanders General Manager Nichole Klingler says the support from the community has kept them going.

“We’re really grateful that the Marquette community keeps supporting local business,” says Klingler. “They’re calling us for take-out, we really appreciate it, we wouldn’t be here without their support so it’s been really great.”

There were three different dinners, each served a choice of meat, vegetable, a roll, and a deviled egg.

