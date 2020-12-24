Advertisement

OSF St. Francis Lights of Love trees

The campaign continues through December 31.
By Grace Blair
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 2:18 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital’s “Lights of Love” campaign is still underway. Lights of Love is a fundraiser for OSF St. Francis Hospital at the end of every year.

“For $5, the general public of anybody can purchase a light to remember or honor their loved one,” said Jean Arvan, OSF St. Francis Hospital’s Director of Philanthropy.

This year, there is a new tree specifically for pets.

“So, if they want to honor or remember their pet as well, that’s available,” said Arvan.

The hospital is also encouraging people to remember any healthcare workers who made an impact this year.

“Whether that be a friend, somebody who cared for you while you were sick, we have the opportunity this year,” said Arvan.

The fundraiser is put on by OSF’s Auxiliary – a group that’s been a part of OSF for 65 years. Each year, Auxiliary raises and donates up to $50,000 to the hospital. That money is used to buy things like furniture, ultrasound equipment and GI printers.

Some volunteers have 2,000 hours logged, although this year it was harder for the volunteers to donate their time.

“This year with the pandemic, we haven’t had many opportunities to come in since March. We still haven’t had them back in yet,” said Arvan.

If you would like to purchase a light and support OSF St. Francis, it’s not too late. To purchase a light, click here.

To learn more about OSF St. Francis Auxiliary, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas Eve house fire in Escanaba
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Coronavirus cases.
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Remembering the life of Staff Sgt. Stephen Hattamer
COVID-19 vaccination availability timeline for Upper Michigan

Latest News

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan reports a 3-day total of 111 cases
Remembering the life of Staff Sgt. Stephen Hattamer
Logo for the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly
Little Brothers delivers Christmas dinner across the U.P.
Superiorland Kiwanis Club Christmas Dinner
Over 400 people fed hot meals on Christmas
This year the community-wide effort aims towards serving over 600 families.
Operation Great Christmas -- free Xmas meals for all in the Gwinn area