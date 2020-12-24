OSF St. Francis Lights of Love trees

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital’s “Lights of Love” campaign is still underway. Lights of Love is a fundraiser for OSF St. Francis Hospital at the end of every year.

“For $5, the general public of anybody can purchase a light to remember or honor their loved one,” said Jean Arvan, OSF St. Francis Hospital’s Director of Philanthropy.

This year, there is a new tree specifically for pets.

“So, if they want to honor or remember their pet as well, that’s available,” said Arvan.

The hospital is also encouraging people to remember any healthcare workers who made an impact this year.

“Whether that be a friend, somebody who cared for you while you were sick, we have the opportunity this year,” said Arvan.

The fundraiser is put on by OSF’s Auxiliary – a group that’s been a part of OSF for 65 years. Each year, Auxiliary raises and donates up to $50,000 to the hospital. That money is used to buy things like furniture, ultrasound equipment and GI printers.

Some volunteers have 2,000 hours logged, although this year it was harder for the volunteers to donate their time.

“This year with the pandemic, we haven’t had many opportunities to come in since March. We still haven’t had them back in yet,” said Arvan.

