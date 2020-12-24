Advertisement

Michigan State Police remind people not to drink and drive over the holidays

Fines, arrest, and a night in jail are just some of the consequences of drunk driving.
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:17 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Drunk driving incidents always spike around the holidays, and the State Police do not expect this year to be any different.

State Trooper Thomas Kinnunen says having a friend to hold you accountable is a good idea.

“Nobody intends to get in a crash ever, but when you drink and drive that increases your chances,” says Kinnunen. “Add in the elements, the snow and ice-covered roads, it’s a recipe for disaster.”

The State Police will have patrols on the roads making sure everyone gets to their destinations safely.

