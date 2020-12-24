Last minute Christmas shopping in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This morning, the Meijer in Marquette Township was packed, with people buying some final items for the holidays before the supermarket closes for Christmas Day.

“Most people realize at home,” said Store Director John Spaulding, “that they forgot something for their dinner, for their meal. ‘Oops, I want to get a last present.’ ‘I need some more stocking stuffers.’”

Spaulding says there are shoppers who say they need just one more ingredient to have the perfect Christmas dinner.

“You see a lot of people,” he explained, “because people go into a lot of detail preparing their holiday meal. So, they might come in and say, ‘Hey. I need capers.”

Spaulding says the 2020 holiday season has been different, as combining in-person shopping and online orders has been hectic at times.

In Downtown Marquette, at the Upper Peninsula Supply Co., owner Bugsy Sailor is remaining optimistic.

“It’s been a great season,” Sailor stated. “There has been a lot of hurdles to clear this year, so it has certainly been stressful. But, I’m feeling really grateful for how well it has gone, and we’ve actually sold out of a lot of things.”

U.P. Supply Co. will also be closed on Christmas Day. However, Sailor says people can still place orders.

“Online sales are always open,” he explained, “and we will be back open again on Saturday. We will be packing orders and expect to have a busy day on Saturday in the store.”

If you have waited until Christmas Eve to finish shopping, make sure you call or check stores’ hours on their websites first -- because they may already have closed for Christmas.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.