Firefighters share tips to keep you home safe during holiday season

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A safety reminder this Christmas Eve, firefighters warn of an increased risk of house fires this time of year. First responders say 22 percent of house fires involving Christmas tree fires, occurring when some type of heat source, such as a candle is too close to the tree.

Christmas is the peak day for candle fires with almost three times the daily average. Other holiday decorations, holiday cooking and even fireworks account for a large percentage of house fires this time of year. Unsafe heat sources are also a leading cause for house fires now through February. In addition to those tips, there are some ones that apply year-round as well.

“There’s a lot of things that apply all year-round like having a fire extinguisher especially near the kitchen in case you do get a small fire, having an escape plan where the whole family knows where to go, which ways to get out of the house, especially if you have small children and where to meet up so if there’s a fire you can account for everybody and know where everybody is,” said Captain Richard Uren from the Negaunee Fire Department.

Uren also reminds folks about smoke detectors, making sure they work and have charged batteries is another important tip.

