Advertisement

Finlandia University hosts “Embrace Your Sisu” coloring competition

Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to prospective Finlandia students.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 2:34 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University is hosting an art competition to help the community “find calm through creativity.”

The Embrace Your Sisu Competition is a poster coloring contest.

Anyone is welcome to participate, but prizes will only be awarded to prospective Finlandia students. Two winners will each receive a $1,000 scholarship toward their first year at the university.

According to Finlandia’s Art and Design Coordinator Gini Gesler, the competition is designed to help participants embrace the spirit of sisu.

“Sisu is a Finnish word that kind of loosely translate into ‘tenacity, grit, integrity,’” Gesler explained. “It really is about using all of those things and using this coloring poster as a way to do that and come together as a community.”

To participate in the Embrace Your Sisu Competition or for more details, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas Eve house fire in Escanaba
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Coronavirus cases.
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Remembering the life of Staff Sgt. Stephen Hattamer
COVID-19 vaccination availability timeline for Upper Michigan

Latest News

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan reports a 3-day total of 111 cases
Remembering the life of Staff Sgt. Stephen Hattamer
Logo for the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly
Little Brothers delivers Christmas dinner across the U.P.
Superiorland Kiwanis Club Christmas Dinner
Over 400 people fed hot meals on Christmas
This year the community-wide effort aims towards serving over 600 families.
Operation Great Christmas -- free Xmas meals for all in the Gwinn area