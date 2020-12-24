Finlandia University hosts “Embrace Your Sisu” coloring competition

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University is hosting an art competition to help the community “find calm through creativity.”

The Embrace Your Sisu Competition is a poster coloring contest.

Anyone is welcome to participate, but prizes will only be awarded to prospective Finlandia students. Two winners will each receive a $1,000 scholarship toward their first year at the university.

According to Finlandia’s Art and Design Coordinator Gini Gesler, the competition is designed to help participants embrace the spirit of sisu.

“Sisu is a Finnish word that kind of loosely translate into ‘tenacity, grit, integrity,’” Gesler explained. “It really is about using all of those things and using this coloring poster as a way to do that and come together as a community.”

To participate in the Embrace Your Sisu Competition or for more details, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.