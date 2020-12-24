Customers enjoy Char’s Christmas cooking

BRUCE CROSSING, Mich. (WLUC) -Char Gustafson, Owner of Char’s Cafe in Bruce Crossing says it just makes her feel good to know people are getting a free hearty homemade meal at Christmas time.

“So many people are in need of meals and they’ve been supporting me so much throughout the year and I wanted to do something and give back to them,” Gustafson announced.

Gustafson says she couldn’t have pulled it off without help.

“To make it possible I had a secret Santa to help with the funds so I can’t take all the credit. But I’m more than happy to serve it and make sure that needy people get this,” Gustafson declared.

They’re not all needy. Members of the senior community and her regular customers that during these lean times, she’s come to rely on.

“I’ve had more phone calls saying how can they help with this dinner than people calling to receive it. I’ve had a lot of people saying ‘can we donate?’ I did take a few donations, just so I could make a few more meals,” Gustafson recalled.

With the help of a couple of her regular employees, Gustafson is making about 75 free meals with all the trimmings.

“We have baked ham dinner with mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole and yams and cole slaw and a cherry dessert,” Gustafson recounted.

For people wishing to avoid going out, Gustafson even offered delivery. But like most sit down restaurants, Char’s dining room is far too quiet right now.

“The toughest thing is the takeout. We like to serve it and see people enjoying it. This takeout makes it tough. That would be the toughest part, it all has to be in boxes,” Gustafson admitted.

Due to ongoing restrictions, the cafe is only open 5 days a week now and Gustafson finds herself doing more work while her employees stay home.

“People don’t want to come and have to eat in their car. And you see people that come in and say we can’t eat here and they just move on. So the COVID is really tough,” Gustafson stated.

She says she’s not sure how much longer this coronavirus carryout business can continue.

“I’m just going to do everything I can to remain open. Springtime is usually hard anyway so let’s make it through the winter. If we can open our doors and get customers rolling in we can survive but the big thing is to open our doors so we can have indoor dining because this takeout stuff isn’t going to work much longer,” Gustafson confessed.

All the same, Gustafson sends warm holiday wishes to everyone.

“I am enjoying my Christmas with my grand babies and no one’s going to tell me I can’t spend time with family. But everybody have a safe Merry Christmas and happy new year and I hope 2021 is a lot better than 2020,” Gustafson concluded.

Char’s is closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but will reopen for takeout from 10 am until 7 pm Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.