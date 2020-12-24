Advertisement

CDC: How to celebrate New Year’s safely

Start by staying at home
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 2:43 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many Americans probably want to get out and celebrate the end of 2020, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to stay home on New Year’s Eve.

The CDC published its guidelines this week on how to ring in the new year during the pandemic.

It says the safest way to celebrate is at home with people you live with or online with friends and family.

However, if you are hosting a gathering, the CDC suggests staying outside, limiting the number of guests, having extra masks on hand and keeping music low to avoid shouting.

If those don’t work for you, the agency also recommends watching a virtual concert or performance, planning a virtual countdown to midnight or enjoying a virtual meal with loved ones.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas Eve house fire in Escanaba
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Coronavirus cases.
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Remembering the life of Staff Sgt. Stephen Hattamer
COVID-19 vaccination availability timeline for Upper Michigan

Latest News

Investigation into Nashville Bombing continues as eyewitnesses come forward
Eyewitnesses recount Nashville bombing
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan reports a 3-day total of 111 cases
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, a booklet describing unemployment benefits is seen on...
Unemployment benefits for millions in limbo as Trump refuses to sign bill
FILE - In this June 6, 2000 file photo, Roger Berlind, producer of "Kiss Me, Kate," accept the...
Roger Berlind, Tony-winning Broadway producer, dies at 90