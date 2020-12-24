Calumet honors Italian Hall tragedy victims 107 years later

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - 107 years ago, tragedy struck the Keweenaw Peninsula on Christmas Eve.

On December 24, 1913, Calumet residents filled the Italian Hall that used to stand on Seventh Street for a Christmas Eve party. At approximately 4:30 that afternoon, someone falsely shouted, “Fire!” The exclamation caused a panic.

A total of 73 people died in the chaos, including 59 children.

The Calumet-Laurium-Keweenaw Rotary Club lights 73 luminaries each year in honor of those killed.

“It’s a tragic loss in our Copper Country that people still remember,” said Rotary Club president Joel Keranen. “It’s kind of history—not the history we like, but it’s history. We want to honor these people that passed away over 100 years ago.”

Keranen and his family set up the display at the Italian Hall memorial site on Christmas Eve morning. Keranen’s daughter Maija says it’s a special tradition for her each year.

“I feel like it’s important because there were a lot of kids too that were there,” Maija said.

Keranen says the display is an important part of keeping the memories alive of those who died.

“I think it’s important to pass it on to this next generation,” said Keranen. “Hopefully they someday will be doing this when they’re my age and older, and 100 years from now they can still be honoring these people that have passed away and the history that’s here. I think that’s important.”

At 4:30 p.m., the Calumet Village Fire Hall sounded the alarm, reminding the community of what happened on that day over a century ago.

The public is encouraged to stop by the memorial to honor those who were lost. The luminaries will be on display until December 26.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.