Wildwood Restaurant temporarily closing its doors

HERMANSVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula restaurants have been closed for more than a month, with a little more than three weeks till a hopeful reopening.

“It isn’t only here, we’re talking Iron Mountain, Escanaba, everywhere. Houghton, Calumet, all the cities where people go,” said Donna Bellefeuil, president of the Wildwood Restaurant Inc.

The Wildwood Restaurant has been serving its community for 53 years, with a staff that’s been there almost as long.

“We are family here. We watch out for each other, we help each other,” said Bellefeuil. “The cook has been here 41 years. Our waitress has been here over 30 years.”

But 2020 brought events no one could predict.

“Our place is limping along on weekends, but people don’t want to eat steaks in a box to-go.”

The MDHHS epidemic order says restaurants can remain open for to go orders and outdoor dining, but Upper Peninsula winters don’t lend themselves to eating outside. The Wildwood says take out isn’t cutting it - employees can make more money on unemployment. The president of the restaurant says there have been no positive COVID-19 cases.

“This is ridiculous. The restaurants do not pass the virus around because we’re all very, very careful,” said Bellefeuil.

The cleaning and sanitizing procedures used at wildwood restaurant are the same procedures it’s used all along – bleach and water.

“So, our whole lives we’ve worked and now we lock the door. I don’t know what else to say. It’s very difficult,” said Bellefeuil.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.