UPPCO announces winners of 2020 Holiday Lighting Contest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Power Company is announcing the winners of its holiday lighting contest. The contest was held to celebrate the Holiday Season and create a greater sense of community and goodwill throughout the region. The company received 60 entries and has selected 10 contest winners:

Doug and Susan Pearson-Ishpeming

Joe Ackerman, Musnising

Robert and Margaret Landsparger, Houghton

Benito Cadena, Hacock

Mike and Geri Niemi, Ishpeming

Dale Damsteegt, Atlanic Mine

Gary and Marie McQuisten, Munising

Steve and Tanya Borowski, Munising

Robert Myers, Gladstone

Tony Vezetti, Ontonagon

“This contest was a wonderful way for our customers to spread goodwill, holiday cheer, and hope during the challenging times that have been created by the pandemic,” said Brett French, UPPCO’s Vice President of Communications and Business Development. “We were pleasantly surprised by the amount of participation and appreciate all of the hard work that went into creating such festive displays.”

Contest winners will be receiving a $250 gift card to a business in their community in an effort to support local businesses during these challenging times.

“While this contest was meant to boost everyone’s spirits, it was also meant to support local businesses that may be struggling,” said French. “The contest also provided us with a great way to give back to the communities we serve”.

