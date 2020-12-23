System will bring hazardous winter conditions

Our next system is on the way and will bring a range of conditions. Ahead of it, rain and warm air moves with breezy southerly winds. Temperatures will push the low 40s this afternoon. Rain will move in this afternoon from west to east. Some highland areas will see mix develop. Then, once the low shifts northeast of us over Lake Superior cold air filters in and heavy lake effect snow takes over, especially on the west end. A Winter storm warning will be in effect for Gogebic county along with Winter Weather Advisories for Keweenaw, Houghton, Ontonagon, and Baraga counties. Lake effect snow will continue heavy in those areas through Christmas Eve along with gusty winds. The impacts will be poor visibility, accumulating snow, and icy roads. Temperatures will quickly plunge to the teens overnight and areas are wet from the rain could flash freeze leading to icy roads!

The other side of this system is the arctic blast, which lingers through the early weekend. Highs will range in the single numbers to low teens. However, with gusty northerly winds wind chill readings will be below zero!

Snow amounts push around a foot of snow through Saturday in Gogebic county and the porkies. Elsewhere in the Keweenaw Peninsula 6-10″, 3-6″ in Alger and Luce counties with less than 3″ south.

Today: Light rain increasing during the afternoon, warmer and breezy

>Highs: Upper 30s west, low to mid-40s elsewhere

Thursday: Moderate to heavy snow along the northwest wind belts. Otherwise, chilly with wind chills below zero

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Christmas: Lingering lake effect snow along the northerly wind belts and cold

>Highs: Low teens

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with flurries early

>Highs: Low 20s

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: Low 20s

Monday: Scattered lake effect snow showers

>Highs: Upper teens

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: Teens

