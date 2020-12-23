Advertisement

Northern Waters Casino reports slight decline in holiday attendance and strong support from community

Holiday attendance is down this year, but not by much.
Northern Waters Casino reports strong support from community.
(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - Holiday attendance is normally very high for the casino and they are not expecting this year to be much different.

Customers are still showing loyalty during the pandemic.

The Northern Waters Casino Director of Marketing Albert Schenk says they work to provide a safe environment, and their customers recognize their efforts.

“Thanks is definitely due to our customers who help support us,” says Schenk. “We want to supply a safe environment so that they can do that. So by everybody doing a little bit, the outcome is very well.”

The Casino was only shut down once this year in August.

There is a temperature screening when entering, and the machines are routinely cleaned throughout the day.

