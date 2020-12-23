Advertisement

Michigan State Police arrest man on arson, domestic violence, drug-related charges

Morrison had been a suspect in another incident investigated by the Michigan State Police that involved him illegally burning the victim’s personal property.(WLUC Newsroom)
By Alex Clark
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police have arrested 49-year-old Christopher Morrison from Newberry after responding to a domestic violence incident.

The incident happened on Center avenue in Newberry. The trooper talked to the victim, who had sustained injuries from the assault. Morrison had fled the scene before the trooper got there. He was located a short time later. At the time of his arrest, troopers also found suspected methamphetamine in his possession.

Morrison had been a suspect in another incident investigated by the Michigan State Police that involved him illegally burning the victim’s personal property.

Morrison was lodged in the Luce County Jail for domestic violence and possession of methamphetamine. He was additionally charged with the arson of personal property. Michigan State Police was assisted by the Luce County Sheriff Department. Morrison was arraigned in the 92nd District Court of Dec. 21. He is considered innocent until proven guilty.

