Advertisement

KFC chicken-warming game console in works

The KFConsole is powered by Intel processors and has 1 terabyte of data storage.
The KFConsole is powered by Intel processors and has 1 terabyte of data storage.(Source: KFC Gaming)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get stranger, KFC is introducing a new gaming console, shaped like a bucket, that includes a built-in “chicken chamber” to keep your chicken warm while you’re playing video games.

The KFConsole is powered by Intel processors and has 1 terabyte of data storage.

Cooler Master, which partnered with KFC to build the console, says it has a custom-built cooling system to keep hardware at a regular temperature.

It also uses heat, produced by its components, to warm the chicken chamber.

According to a Twitter post last month, KFC was aiming for a mid-December launch, but given that Christmas is fast approaching, it appears it won’t happen until 2021.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS employee discovered the body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway.
UPS worker finds frozen body of 80-year-old Michigan man
One residents driveway covered in a fine red dust
Residents upset over red dust falling on properties in Palmer area
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Upper Michigan adds 109 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths Tuesday
Escanaba head football coach David Howes
Escanaba football coach David Howes resigns
Matthew Christopher Rasanen (left) and David Henry Vaughan (right)
New details on the Fox Motors car theft investigation

Latest News

File photo of United airplane.
Man shows symptoms after aiding flight passenger with virus
Tony Aldapa, the EMT who gave CPR to a passenger with COVID-19 symptoms on a flight, speaks...
EMT who gave CPR to flight passenger with COVID speaks
Morrison had been a suspect in another incident investigated by the Michigan State Police that...
Michigan State Police arrest man on arson, domestic violence, drug-related charges
A man wielded what looked like an ax to smash the windows of a U.S. senator's office in North...
Video: Man with ax smashes windows of senator's office in N.D. (no sound)
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care...
Pfizer to supply US with additional 100M doses of vaccine