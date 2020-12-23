Joe Ostman honored with Ed Block Courage Award

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WLUC) - Philadelphia Eagles defensive end, and St. Ignace native Joe Ostman is being honored by the National Football League, chosen as a recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award.

It’s an award given to one player on each team every year, to the player who exemplifies commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. The player is chosen by team vote.

Ostman, who has been a member of the organization since 2018, has been a dedicated member of the practice squad since then, and has managed to stay around despite a devastating ACL injury last season.

Ostman fought back, and made his regular season debut this season in a game against the Cleveland Browns where he registered his first career tackle.

While not an active roster member week in and week out yet, an honor like this shows how much he means to the team, and could be big in the years to come for Ostman as he tries to make the team full time.

