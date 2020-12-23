Advertisement

Iron Mountain football confident they’ll finish the playoffs amidst latest pause

Iron Mountain Public Schools' billboard(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - High school fall sports teams are once again on a pause, just two days after practices resumed.

This is because the Michigan High School Athletic Association told them to immediately halt all activities last night until new COVID-19 testing requirements can be implemented.

Fall sports teams will begin to receive testing kits early next week and will have to go through online training on how to self administer the tests. The goal is to have teams test for COVID-19 three times a week on non-consecutive days. This process is expected to push back the scheduled playoff dates just one week.

“Kids need to have a negative antigen test on Wednesday, December 30, I believe before they can practice,” said Mountaineers head coach Robin Marttila. “So that’s what we’re going to do here, and I’m sure there’ll be some bumps in the road when it comes to testing, but we’ll work through it, and try to give our kids the best chance to try to play football down the road.”

Marttila is confident that the games will get in, and is urging safety to his players over the next few weeks.

A key part of that safety is where the games are played. NMU athletic director Forrest Karr had previously allowed games scheduled in the Upper Peninsula for January 2 to take place in the Superior Dome, and it’s expected he’ll allow the games there on the January 9 as well.

“I’m optimistic that we can play in the Dome, and that’s great for Northern Michigan University to allow us to do that,” said Marttila. “That would be just one less thing to think about, to practice outside, to clear a field one day and then have the snow come the next day, that’s just a nightmare.”

Marttila expects his team to be taking on Johannesburg-Lewiston in the Superior Dome on January 9.

