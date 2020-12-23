Michigan Bridge cards can soon be used at local restaurants

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is taking action to allow residents who receive food assistance to use their state benefits at local restaurants.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says more than 300,000 people will soon be able to use their MI Bridge card to buy discounted meals at eligible restaurants.

Restaurants who want to participate must enroll with the MDHHS.

Eligible residents who qualify for MI Bridge cards include those over 60 and people with a disability. A list of participating restaurants will be posted on the MDHHS website.

