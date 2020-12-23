Futures for Frontliners applications due December 1

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s just over one week left for essential workers to apply for the Futures for Frontliners program.

The program is a $24 million initiative by Governor Whitmer to help essential employees further their education.

Accepted applicants will receive free tuition to Gogebic Community College or Bay College. They can complete their associate’s degree or to receive their high school diploma.

According to UP Michigan Works! workforce services manager Tim Hyde, the program is beneficial for the Upper Peninsula’s economy and those working amid the pandemic.

“The bottom line is that we just want to make sure that we are supporting the residents here within the Upper Peninsula to further themselves and further their careers so that they can reach those goals that they want to reach,” said Hyde.

To submit a Futures for Frontliners application or to learn more, visit michigan.gov/frontliners or call UP Michigan Works! at (800) 285-9675.

