Free COVID-19 testing date in Baraga County announced

Testing is available at the Baraga Village office on Tuesday, Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Testing is available at the Baraga Village office on Tuesday, Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Testing is available at the Baraga Village office on Tuesday, Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The MIchigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing free COVID-19 testing in Baraga county.

Testing is available at the Baraga Village office on Tuesday, Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click here to pre-register.

For more information about testing, visit michigan.gov/coronavirus.

