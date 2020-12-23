Free COVID-19 testing date in Baraga County announced

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The MIchigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing free COVID-19 testing in Baraga county.

Testing is available at the Baraga Village office on Tuesday, Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click here to pre-register.

For more information about testing, visit michigan.gov/coronavirus.

