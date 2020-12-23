COVID-19 vaccination availability timeline for Upper Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many are wondering when COVID‐19 vaccine will be available to them. The COVID‐19 vaccine has been distributed to many provider organizations across Michigan and continues to be distributed and received as supply allows.

Your local public health department encourages all citizens 16 years old and above to get vaccinated against COVID‐19. In consideration of limited supply, COVID‐19 vaccine distribution must follow strict guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) in order to ensure those with the most critical need receive vaccination first.

To get a better picture regarding when you may be able to receive COVID‐19 vaccination, please see the roll out phases and estimated starting times for each phase for the COVID vaccination process in the Upper Peninsula. This information is from the Marquette County Health Department as of Dec. 23.

When reviewing the following information, it is important to be aware that:

These time frames of availability are strictly estimates and are entirely dependent upon vaccine supply and distribution to your local vaccine providers. As such, time frames of availability are subject to change.

Those individuals included in each phase may change based on additional information and guidance from national and state experts.

Public service announcements will be widely distributed prior to the start of each phase.

There is no need to make a reservation in advance to receive the vaccine unless you are directed to do so by your provider or the health department.

Vaccination allocation within Michigan varies in quantity by region, and within regions, based upon metrics determined by MDHHS. As such, the quantity of vaccine available within the Upper Peninsula may vary among local health department jurisdiction.

As a result, it is possible for one area to be slightly ahead of another in moving through the vaccination phases within their region.

Please see the following time line estimates regarding when you may receive the COVID‐19 vaccine.

December and January‐already started; given by hospital and health department personnel:

Phase 1A Priority One: Keep critical health care infrastructure open and functioning (i.e., hospitals, critical care units, and emergency medical response systems)

December and January; given by CVS, Walgreens and health department personnel:

1A Priority Two: Prevent outbreaks and protect residents in long‐term care facilities (nursing homes).

Mid‐January; done by multiple vaccination providers from this point forward:

1A Priority Three: health care infrastructure not included in Phase 1a Priority One ‐‐clinics, dentists, pharmacies, etc.

Mid to end of January:

Phase 1B Frontline Essential Workers and those age 75 and older. Front line essential workers are those that interact with the public and whose jobs cannot be performed at home. Examples: Firefighters, Police; Education (teachers, support staff, daycare); Corrections workers; Grocery store workers; Public transit workers; Food & Agriculture; Manufacturing; U.S. Postal service workers

Mid‐February:

1C Priority Group: age 65‐74; those 16‐64 with medical problems which increase their risk of severe illness from COVID; other essential workers (non‐ frontline essential workers). Adults of any age with the following conditions that are at increased risk of severe illness, hospitalization, admission to the ICU, intubation or mechanical ventilation, or death from the virus that causes COVID‐19:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary

disease)

Heart conditions

Immunocompromised states

Obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

End of March/early April:

Phase 2 is a mass vaccination campaign for all those over the age of 16 not previous immunized.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.