A Windy Warm Up on Wednesday

Followed by a Brief Cold Blast Christmas Eve
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday: Windy and warmer with some showers

Highs: upper 30s to lower 40s

Turning colder at night with snow, heaviest in the far west up to the Copper Country

Thursday: Much colder, snow showers in the northwest-wind snow belts

Highs: from near 10 in the far west, teens west half to the 20s east; readings will fall over the east

Friday: Some snow showers and flurries persisting near Lake Superior, cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: teens to lower 20s warmest east half

Saturday: Lingering snow showers east in the morning; Clouds mixed with some sun

Highs: 20s

Temperatures will turn briefly colder again early next week.  Expect a resurgence in lake effect snow showers off Lake Superior with the influx of colder air.

