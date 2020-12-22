Advertisement

VanElsacker Farms in Northland offers horse-drawn carriage, sleigh rides

After a ride with Dan and Duke, the horses, a hot chocolate bar and bonfire will wait for you.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTHLAND, Mich.- With all this fresh snow, these two 12-year old Percheron horses are ready to give you an outdoor adventure in Northland.

“Here at our farm we have about a 2-mile trail it’s about a 40-45 minute ride, some’s through the woods, some’s through a trail,” said VanElsacker Farms owner, Crystal VanElsacker.

VanElsacker, along with assistant Crystal Vanhese, says this is the best way to enjoy Upper Michigans outdoors.

“It’s just a nice atmosphere, have some fun with your friends and family. Get out and enjoy with this crazy family we’re having right now,” she said.

VanElsacker Farms offer horse drawn carriage rides, right here in their area, and they also travel to you.

“We do offer coming to your places, where ever you would like,” the owner explained.

You can book a personal or family ride. VanElsacker says even though there is not enough snow, to do sleigh rides just yet, this season for them has been busy.

“It’s been great, we’re book up 4-5 days a week,” VanElsacker said.

She says it’s a great opportunity for her to meet and talk with other people around the peninsula. And the fun doesn’t stop for the summer, VanElsacker farms offers ride year round.

“And all-day basically, whatever you like we try to accommodate the best we can,” she said.

After a ride with Dan and Duke, a hot chocolate bar and bonfire will wait for you. To contact VanElsacker click here.

