Upper Michigan adds 109 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan counties reported 109 new cases and two new deaths Tuesday.

In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger : (-1 case) in state data, 153 recoveries

Baraga : 3 cases

Chippewa : 65 cases (TV6 has reached out to the local health department to see if this total is correct), 113 recoveries

Delta : 6 cases

Dickinson : 7 cases, 2 deaths, 48 recoveries

Gogebic : 1 case

Houghton : 6 cases

Iron : 13 cases, 12 recoveries

Keweenaw : 0 cases

Luce : 0 cases

Mackinac : 0 cases

Marquette : 2 cases

Menominee : 6 cases

Ontonagon : 0 cases

Schoolcraft: (-1 case) in state data

As of Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 5:20 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 13,983 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 8,987 are considered recovered and 353 have resulted in death. For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

Many Upper Michigan health departments including all cases (confirmed and probable) in recovery totals. This means, recovery totals per county may be higher than the confirmed case totals TV6 & FOX UP report. This is to be expected going forward for all counties.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 4.7%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 58 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Dec. 21. Of those, 13 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). The number of patients has remained the same since the last report, Dec. 17, but ICU cases have decreased by two. This data is available through MDHHS and is usually updated each Monday and Thursday. Data wasn’t updated Dec. 22. Details are below, listed alphabetically:

Aspirus Iron River : Zero patients, 13% bed occupancy

Aspirus Ironwood : 1 patient with 1 in ICU, 28% bed occupancy

Aspirus Keweenaw, Laurium : 2 patients with 1 in ICU, 32% bed occupancy

Aspirus Ontonagon : Zero patients, 0% bed occupancy

Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L’Anse : 2 patients with zero in ICU, 20% bed occupancy

Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain : 7 patients with 2 in ICU, 51% bed occupancy

Helen Joy Newberry Hospital : 1 patient with zero in ICU, 24% bed occupancy

Mackinac Straits Hospital, St. Ignace : Zero patients, 27% bed occupancy

Munising Memorial Hospital : Zero patients, 14% bed occupancy

OSF St. Francis Hospital, Escanaba : 5 patients with 2 in ICU, 9% bed occupancy

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, Manistique : 2 patients with zero in ICU, 58% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Bell, Ishpeming : 5 patients with zero in ICU, 56% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Marquette : 20 patients with 5 in ICU, 70% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Portage, Hancock : 3 patients with zero in ICU, 31% bed occupancy

War Memorial Hospital - Sault Ste. Marie: 10 patients with 2 in ICU, 63% bed occupancy

In Michigan, 3,082 new cases were added Tuesday. Along with those cases, 173 deaths were reported with 72 from vital records review. That brings total cases statewide to 466,485, and total deaths to 11,705. Current statewide recoveries are at 284,731. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

Out of the 236,103 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 5.71% percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Dec. 21.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

TV6 & FOX UP aggregates data from the MDHHS and local health departments.

