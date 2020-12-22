U.P. Whitetails Association donates maple syrup to Salvation Army and St. Vincent De Paul

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There was a generous donation to the Salvation Army and St. Vincent De Paul in Marquette County Monday. The U.P. Whitetails of Marquette County dropped off $2,5000 worth of Michigan-made natural maple syrup.

The syrup is made in Chatham. The syrup was to be a gift at the annual banquet for the group but that was canceled due to the pandemic. So members of the group decided to donated to those in need.

“We normally use this for our banquet gift at the door, once you enter, this year we’re not allowed to have the banquet and we think it’s worthwhile to help the community out and we do a lot of volunteer services,” said Richard Schwenke from the U.P. Whitetails Association of Marquette County.

Both the Salvation Army and St. Vincent De Paul assist with contact-less food pickup for those in need. The U.P. Whitetails Association also donates to a whole host of causes county wide including the County Fair, the Negaunee Rod and Gun Club and the Becoming an Outdoor Woman program.

